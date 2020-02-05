The Janesville girls basketball team had practice Monday night, but it wasn't a typical one.
Junior high games took place after school ended, so practice wasn't able to begin until after 6 p.m. And with no game to play that night, the Wildcat girls wanted to go watch some of their friends at other schools play.
They were antsy, wanting to go enjoy their high school lives rather than think about X's and O's.
So rather than have a full practice, head coach Chad Brown told his players they could leave. He was confident they'd be ready for Tuesday's game.
"I said, 'Get out of here, and we’re going to roll with it,'" Brown said. "Because we thought we had a pretty good idea of what we’d see."
That they did. The Janesville girls rewarded Brown for his confidence in them by beating Iowa Star-North Conference rival Don Bosco on Tuesday night in Janesville.
"It took us a while to get going," Brown said. "That first quarter was slow tempo, and you’re a little concerned as a coach because you don’t want to let [Don Bosco] hang around. But after we got going, we did some good things."
The Janesville victory represents a turnaround for the Wildcats, who have now won four straight games, by far the longest winning streak of the season.
At one point Janesville was 2-7 to begin the campaign, and little was going well for the team. Now, the team's record is up to 9-11 as the young Wildcats are finding some footing under Brown, who is in his first season as head coach.
"We turned it over a heck of a lot in the beginning of the season, and I think we had eight (turnovers) tonight, which is the least we’ve had all season," Brown said. "That helps."
Now, to be fair, Janesville isn't exactly knocking team's out of the Class 1A rankings during this win streak. The Dons are 1-15 this season, and their loss Tuesday was their fifth straight. The combined record for the last four teams the Wildcats have beaten is 28-47.
But as the old saying goes, a win is a win, and four straight victories go a long way in shifting the mood and atmosphere of a team that needs it.
"I even saw that tonight where you get ahead, and all of a sudden you’re confident and comfortable and you see some things that you didn’t see before," Brown said. "Even the little things like how the ball moved against the zone — earlier in the season we couldn’t have done that. You see them growing up."
Soon enough, we'll see if that growth comes to fruition as the postseason looms around the corner.
But first, Janesville has one more game left on the schedule: a road game Friday at GMG.
Despite the stark improvement the Wildcats have shown over the past month, Brown said there's still a lot of room to improve even more.
"We still have to take better care of the ball to be playing in the tournament," he said. "The other night we had 16 (turnovers). That’s less than in the 20s where we were at for a while, but that’s not going to do it if you’re playing somebody where it’s a 50-50 game.
"I think defensively we’ve done well for not being super big or super deep. Offensively, we’re starting to execute better, but we’re still struggling to shoot it."
Statistics were not available at time of publishing.