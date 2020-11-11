The Janesville Consolidated School District became the first in Bremer County to go into a two-week fully virtual schooling after receiving a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education Tuesday due to high absenteeism due to COVID-19.
According to the school’s Facebook page, online learning began Wednesday morning and will continue until Nov. 23. After that period, Janesville will adopt a hybrid learning model, where part of the student body will continue to learn by computer and part in-person, until district officials can “get a grasp” on attendance numbers, as spelled out in a Tuesday night post.
Students were sent home at 1 p.m. Monday, and the district was closed through Wednesday, according to an announcement posted Monday morning. As a part of the closure, all extracurricular activities were cancelled, as were all gymnasium rentals.
The girls’ basketball team were to begin their practices on Monday, Nov. 9, and boys’ basketball practices were scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 16.
According to a Monday afternoon post, there were 63 students absent due to COVID-19-related reasons. Two had minor symptoms, one had severe symptoms, and there were an unspecified number who were asymptomatic but tested positive or who are in isolation due to exposure to others who were infected.
In another post from Tuesday following an emergency school board meeting held that afternoon via Zoom, district officials hoped to have the school reopened on Nov. 24 for extracurricular activities. They expect to have an update on that next week.
Additionally, Superintendent B.J. Meaney advised that school lunches will be available for those who sign up for the service. Each day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast will be available for pickup between 11 and 11:15 a.m.
“Teachers will be communicating directly with students/families regarding teaching and learning expectations,” Meaney wrote in an earlier Tuesday post. “Each grade is just a little bit different.”
As of Wednesday, Bremer County has the seventh-highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state at 29.6%. State criteria for a full-district virtual learning waiver include a district being in a county that has a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and an absentee rate of 10% or more.
The other county served in the Janesville district, Black Hawk, also has a high positivity rate at 25.9%, 15th highest in the state.
AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Other districts in the county are remaining in their hybrid or in-person statuses. Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth told Waverly Newspapers in an email that there haven’t been any decisions made on moving online. On Friday, Klamfoth informed the district’s parents there were 15 new positive cases among students and staff for a positivity rate of 2.7%. However, that rate rose to 3.1% on Monday, 4.9% Tuesday and then dipped to 4.6% Wednesday.
“We continue to monitor internal and external numbers multiple times per day,” Klamfoth said.
However, he said a more troubling concern is staffing. There were 57 staff members out Wednesday across the district for a variety of reasons, only some are for COVID-19, with only 17 substitutes found.
Meanwhile, Tripoli Superintendent Troy Heller said his district remains “face to face, but we also have issues.”
“Mostly finding subs for our adults,” Heller said when asked a follow-up question. “Very low (percentage) of students (absent due to COVID-19).”
Denver Superintendent Brad Laures said his district also has no changes at this time. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 10 students and staff currently testing positive and 47 in quarantine as of Friday.
“We are monitoring the data very closely,” Laures said.