Janesville Consolidated School released its high school honor roll and On A Roll lists for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.

To be included on the list, students need to attain at least a 3.0 out of 4.0 scale and have no grades below C-minus. The On A Roll list has students who have improved their averages by at least 0.333 grade point from the previous semester.

  • 3.5-4.0 GPA (=perfect 4.0)
  • Seniors: Matthew Alberts, Caden Bilingsley, Marlee Boyle, Graceanne Dodd, Kennedy Eastman, Carlene Illian, Andrew Jaegger Nick Jensenius, Josh McDermott, Julia Meister, Samantha Wyckoff

Juniors: Mackenzie Bengen, Jordan Danielson, Paige Feldmann Marra Fitzgerald, Gabrielle Gergen

  • Sophomores: Kassidy Dunbar, Bryn McAllister, Wiley Sherburne, Elliott Waller, Elizabeth Widner
  • Freshmen: Heather Alberts, Elliana Foelske, Anna Gregorsok, Kailey Hjelmeland, Bryce Jensenius, Kali Pletz

3.0-3.49 GPA

Seniors: Haven Martin, Cloey McCarville, Molly Stanhope, Lexi West

Juniors: Jake Bromwich, Chloe Carlson, Naomi Hovenga, Mason Thompson

Sophomores: Jaden Appleby, Conner Clubine, Cadence Coffman, Dawson Dix, Evelyn Eastman, Jared Hoodjer, Pyper McCarville, Kamryn Umthum

Freshmen: Keegan Eastman, Laney Eibey, Carly Graves, Noah Muller, Lauryn Podhajsky

On A Roll

Seniors: Mason Ackerson, Zayne Betts, Caden Billingsley, Brayden Bradfield, Graceanne Dodd, Malina Koob, Cloey McCarville, Ben McGrath, Lexi West

Junior: Jordan Danielson

Sophomores: Jayden Appleby, Cody Rains