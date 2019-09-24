Janesville Homecoming week is Sept. 23-28. Our theme this year will be “Saddle Up Cats.” Below you will find information needed for the week.
Congratulations to our court! Students selected include:
Freshmen: Keegan Eastman and Hope Hovenga
Sophomores: Conner Clubine and Cadence Coffman
Juniors: Logan Buseman and Kallie Frush
Seniors: Brayden Bradfield and Molly Stanhope; Tegan Meyer and Bailey Hoff; Graceanne Dodd and Caden Billingsley
Monday – Hawaiian Day
Freshman/Sophomore/JV Volleyball at Osage
JH/JV Football at Tripoli
Tuesday – Tie-dye Day
Cross Country at Nashua
Wednesday – Western Day
Thursday – Generation Day (K-5 ’80s, 6-8 ’70s, 9th ’60s/red, 10th ’90s/pink, 11th ’70s/purple, 12th ’80s/sky blue)
JH Volleyball at Home
Powder Puff
6:30 p.m. Volleyball
7:30 p.m. Football
Friday – Spirit Day
REGULAR SCHEDULE periods 1-5; NO WSR 5-8
1 p.m. – All School Picture
1:30 p.m. – Homecoming Parade
1:50 p.m. – Pep Rally
2:45 p.m. – Dismissal
7 p.m. – Football Game
Saturday
Varsity Volleyball at Cedar Falls
8 p.m. — Dance