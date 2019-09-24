Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Senior homecoming court

The members of the senior-class homecoming court for Janesville High School are, front row: Molly Stanhope, Bailey Hoff and Graceanne Dodd. Back row: Brayden Bradfield, Tegan Meyer and Caden Billingsly.

 Courtesy photo

Janesville Homecoming week is Sept. 23-28. Our theme this year will be “Saddle Up Cats.” Below you will find information needed for the week.

Congratulations to our court! Students selected include:

Freshmen: Keegan Eastman and Hope Hovenga

Sophomores: Conner Clubine and Cadence Coffman

Juniors: Logan Buseman and Kallie Frush

Seniors: Brayden Bradfield and Molly Stanhope; Tegan Meyer and Bailey Hoff; Graceanne Dodd and Caden Billingsley

Monday – Hawaiian Day

Freshman/Sophomore/JV Volleyball at Osage

JH/JV Football at Tripoli

Tuesday – Tie-dye Day

Cross Country at Nashua

Wednesday – Western Day

Thursday – Generation Day (K-5 ’80s, 6-8 ’70s, 9th ’60s/red, 10th ’90s/pink, 11th ’70s/purple, 12th ’80s/sky blue)

JH Volleyball at Home

Powder Puff

6:30 p.m. Volleyball

7:30 p.m. Football

Friday – Spirit Day

REGULAR SCHEDULE periods 1-5; NO WSR 5-8

1 p.m. – All School Picture

1:30 p.m. – Homecoming Parade

1:50 p.m. – Pep Rally

2:45 p.m. – Dismissal

7 p.m. – Football Game

Saturday

Varsity Volleyball at Cedar Falls

8 p.m. — Dance

