Homecoming for Janesville Consolidated School runs through Friday, Oct. 2, when the Wildcats face Turkey Valley at Jack Bolt Field.
The spirit days are the following:
Monday: Celebrity Day (high school/elementary) and Teacher Day (middle school)
Tuesday: Team jersey day (elementary), Duo Day (middle school) and Scrabble Day (high school)
Wednesday: Career Day (elementary) and Quarantine Day (middle/high school)
Thursday: Grandparents Day (elementary), Hat Day (middle school) and Great Gatsby Day (high school)
Friday: Spirit Day (full school)
Also on Friday, the school will hold its parade at the track surrounding Jack Bolt Field starting at 2 p.m. with a pep assembly to follow in front of the home stands.
The members of the homecoming court are: Freshmen attendants Raine Griffith and Jack Lindaman, Sophomore attendants Peyton Trees and Heather Alberts, Junior attendants Dawson Dix and Pyper McCarville, and senior candidates Naomi Hovenga, Joey Carlson, Gabby Gergan, Jake Bromwich, Paige Feldman and Carson Pariseau.