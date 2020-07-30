Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Janesville American Legion Post 522 had not met from March to May.
In June, they met with two guests, Mike Carroll and Jeff Mather. Mike and Jeff wanted to do something for the post so they organized a fundraiser through social media for a new PA system.
In a short period of time they raised enough funds to buy a new Bose speaker system with a tripod. The system will be a wonderful improvement to the post, especially for our Memorial Day services.
The American Legion post would like to thank Mike and Jeff and all who generously gave in an overwhelming response.