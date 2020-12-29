If you believe the words of St. Francis of Assisi, “It is in giving that we really receive,” then entering the Janesville Little Free Library building contest will give you and your neighbors much more than you know.
Three Janesville City Parks are the locations proposed by the City of Janesville and Librarian Lisa Gansen. There are three entry categories:
1) Groups (family or club/pack/organization)
2) Kids ages 12-18
3) Adults
“The Janesville library will initially stock the Little Free Libraries and add materials as available. Hopefully, community members will enjoy sharing their books as well,” said Gansen.
“Take a book, leave a book” is the honor system framing the Little Free Libraries movement, which began in Hudson, Wisconsin in 2009. The goal is to spread literacy and build neighborhoods through conversations about books.
According to Janesville contest specifications, each group, will submit a “vision board” or cardboard mockup of what their finished Little Free Library will look like. Submissions must include finished dimensions, a drawing or printout of shape and style, materials and colors to be used and other design or decorations. One submission per group or person.
Vision boards or mock ups are due to the Janesville Public Library by Jan. 11, 2021. Then, drawings or mockups will be displayed in the library and pictures will also be posted on The Janesville Library Facebook page.
Then, the public will be encouraged to cast ballots in person or vote by “liking” their favorites as seen in the Janesville Library Facebook album. Votes will be tallied and winners in each category will be announced. The three winners will have until April 12 to build their Little Free Library for springtime installation and community use.
Prizes include a Pizza Ranch gift card, a two-person laser tag set, gift cards to Palmer’s and Pepper’s, a Nerf target shooting set, and Crawdaddy rental passes.
Little Free Libraries –more than 25,00 of them, come in many shapes and sizes throughout the U.S., enhance the work of public libraries. The weather-tight Libraries come in all colors, shapes and sizes. They can be made of dog houses, tree trunks and kitchen cabinets. Inside the container, inventories are as unique as their owners: children’s pictures books, biographies, adult and young adult fiction, cookbooks, jigsaw puzzles, audio books and more.
Gansen adds, “We can’t wait to see what you come up with!” Ideas to get you started can be found at https://littlefreelibrary.org/start/ For more information call (319) 987-2925 or email janesvillelibrary@mchsi.com.