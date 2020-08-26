The 40-year tradition of Janesville City-Wide Garage Sales was cancelled this spring due to the pandemic, but mark Saturday, Sept. 26 on your calendar for the fall City-Wide Garage Sales.
Supporting the Janesville Library in their only yearly fundraiser, an average of 43 registered sellers run sales from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Sellers are encouraged to support the Janesville Library by registering by Friday, Sept. 18 or call 987-2925. Cost is $6. Registered sellers will have balloons mark their locations and addresses will be included on the map prepared by Librarian Lisa Gansen.
“A big thank you to both registered sellers who support the library and buyers who make the event successful,” said librarian Lisa Gansen. The Janesville Library has hosted the event for over 40 years, with 30 to 60 registered sellers.
Additionally, The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Janesville Public Library has met conditions required for state accreditation. Of Iowa’s 542 public libraries, 377 – including the Janesville Public Library – are accredited.
Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Janesville Public Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access, and facilities. The accreditation is valid through June 30, 2023. Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library’s Enrich Iowa program.
More than two-thirds of all Iowans have active public library cards. Iowa libraries play key roles in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning and e-government activities.
Like many public libraries, services at Janesville have been altered, but the Janesville Public Library takes inspiration from the words of Caitlin Moran: “A library in the middle of a community is a cross between an emergency exit, a life-raft, and a festival. They are cathedrals of the mind; hospitals of the soul; theme parks of the imagination. On a cold rainy island, they are the only sheltered public spaces where you are not a consumer, but a citizen instead.”
Visit www.janesville.lib.ia.us or search for the Facebook page, “Janesville Public Library, Iowa” for upcoming programs and events. Call to ask questions, schedule curbside materials pick-up, or to schedule 30-minute appointments for browsing and computer use.