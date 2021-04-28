Janesville’s small corner library located at 227 Main St. has served the community of 930 citizens well, but it’s about to get bigger and better.
Armed with research by Janesville Librarian Lisa Biersner and backed by Mayor Dave Beenblossom, the Janesville City Council approved the purchase of a building and lot at 319 Main St. for library growth at their Wednesday, April 21 meeting. Library Trustees voted earlier to put forward the motion.
The new digs will triple in size Janesville’s current 1,200-square-foot facility. Iowa libraries serving populations like Janesville’s average 2,676 square feet. The new 3,000-square-foot building is one block south and maintains the town center location and walkable distance for school groups. Additional outdoor green space can be used for library programs and serve as a focal point for community activities.
Having prepared a nest egg for just such an opportunity, the library with some additional City funds will cover the purchase price. Grant writing and fundraising will need to cover renovation costs, including ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance access.
“This may be the only time we can do this for the library, and this may be the only location that will meet our needs. It is the most valuable lot in town. We need to help them if we’re going to have that kind of investment. I’ve been agreeable and excited about this,” urged Mayor Beenblossom after listing other projects facing the City.
“As our town grows, the library is growing along with it. I am excited about all the possibilities for more programming and community outreach in this new space,” remarked Biersner.