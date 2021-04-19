A Janesville man is in custody at the Bremer County Jail after he led Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase that covered two counties on Sunday.
According to a news release from Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle that going the wrong way in a one-way roadway at Janesville Consolidated School at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday. That was when Dakota Moeller, 18, of rural Janesville, led deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 63 mph in town and later went into Black Hawk County, according to court documents. The chase ended when Moeller drove the vehicle into a ditch on Butler Road.
An investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from a Janesville residence earlier Sunday. Moeller was then arrested and charged with second-degree theft, eluding and carrying weapons onto school grounds – all Class D felonies.
Moeller made an appearance Monday before a magistrate. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate this matter, according to the press release.