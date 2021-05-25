Scott Alan Stephens, 41, of Janesville, has been charged with two counts of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
The charges against Stephens stem from an investigation which began in February of 2021. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Stephens reported a burglary to his residence to the Tama County Sheriff’s Office reporting multiple tools stolen. Stephens later provided false information to his insurance company indicating tools had been stolen from his residence, when no such theft had actually occurred, in order to obtain insurance benefits to which he would not have otherwise been entitled.
In March of 2020, Stephens pled guilty to two counts of False Reports to a Public Entity in Tama County District Court related to his burglary report.
On May 13, 2021, Stephens was arrested in Bremer County and was later booked into the Tama County Jail. Stephens was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond with trial to be set for a future date. No additional details will be provided at this time.
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.