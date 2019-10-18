Janesville junior cross country runner Paige Feldmann had quite an outing Thursday evening at the Iowa Star Conference Meet at Dakins Lake Park in Zearing.
Feldmann, one of two runners representing the Wildcats, finished first overall in the race, winning the conference title with a season-best time of 21:12.
"Going into the race, we talked about the importance of a fast start and a strong second mile, and Paige executed that plan to perfection," head coach Nolan Hovland said.
"She increased her lead as the race continued, and finished with a really impressive last mile to secure the victory. It was really fun to see all of the hard work she has put in this season pay off in a big way last night."
Senior Molly Stanhope was the other Wildcat to compete in the race.
Stanhope finished 35th overall with a time of 26:56.
Hovland was pleased with the way Stanhope competed.
"(It was) one of her best races of the season," the coach said. "She has been running really consistently this season, and it was a good race for her heading into the last part of the season."
"The goal now is to take this momentum into next week's district meet in Cedar Falls and extend the season into November with a state berth."