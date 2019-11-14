At 7 p.m. Friday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, volleyball fans may experience some confusion.
For the first time 2014, the Class 1A state champion will not be named "Janesville High School."
In a stunning upset late Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, the No. 3 Wildcats were defeated by No. 6 Wapsie Valley (24-15) in the bracket's quarterfinals.
After winning state for four seasons running, Janesville has been bounced from the first round.
The Warriors, seeking their first state championship since winning back-to-back titles from 2006-07, advance to Thursday night's semifinals to face No. 7 Holy Trinity Catholic (29-10), which is coming off an upset of its own after beating No. 2 St. Albert 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, after failing to become just the fourth team to win five straight state titles, Janesville heads home to begin its offseason a bit earlier than usual. The Wildcats' final record is 32-12.
The Wapsie Valley win was unlikely, and not just because the Warriors were the lower seed.
The two area schools faced off back on Oct. 5, and Janesville took care of Wapsie Valley 2-1.
The Warriors must have learned a great deal from that match, as they were able to bounce back and beat Janesville in four sets.
Freshman Kalvyn Rosengarten and sophomore Lydia Imbrogno each had 14 kills in the Warriors' victory. Senior setter Kaci Beesecker amassed 45 assists Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Rosengarten, sophomore Becca Platte, senior Katie Sauerbrei and senior Kaylee Heinze all recorded blocks.
(Stats from the Janesville side were not available at the time of the story's publishing.)
The first set of the match set the tone for how the rest would go, as Wapsie Valley eked out a 25-23 win to take a 1-0 lead.
Perhaps this came as a shock to Janesville, as the Wildcats hadn't dropped a set in exactly a month, when it lost to Charles City and Osage on Oct. 14.
The Warriors only played stronger in the second set, taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-19 second-set win.
Janesville wouldn't bow out easily, though, as the Wildcats stayed in the match with a 25-16 third-set victory.
However, the fourth set had the largest margin of victory, as Wapsie Valley won 25-14 to win the match 3-1.
Thursday's matchup between Wapsie Valley and Holy Trinity Catholic will be the teams' first meeting this season.