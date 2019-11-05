What comes to mind when you think of the phrase, "rebuilding year"?
A season with lots of losses and few victories? Sure.
One where a team misses the playoffs and struggles getting over .500? Why not?
A 10th straight berth in the state tournament? Probably not.
Yet here Janesville volleyball is, winners of yet another Class 1A regional tournament after defeating Gladbrook-Reinbeck in straight sets in Tuesday's final in Clarksville.
The Wildcats lost several starters from last year, have just five seniors on their roster this year, and head coach Shelly Sorensen and multiple players have dubbed this year a rebuilding one.
Yet the team now hasn't missed out on state in a decade.
The 3-0 win (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) over the No. 11 Rebels was the fifth straight victory for No. 3 Janesville, and the Wildcats did not lose a single set during the entirety of the regional tournament.
While it didn't win a set Tuesday night, Gladbrook-Reinbeck had the look of a ranked team and kept it close with Janesville throughout the match.
The first set was particularly contentious, as the two teams were tied at 15-15 midway through.
Tuesday night even had the look of an upset at one point, as the Rebels led 21-19. But the Wildcats won four straight points to take back the lead, 23-21, and a G-R kill attempt that sailed too far gave Janesville the 25-22 first-set win.
From there, things would only go downhill for Gladbrook-Reinbeck as Janesville settled in, shook off the championship nerves and brandished the look of a team that's won 33 matches in 2019.
Though senior Bailey Hoff was blocked twice in a row in the second set's first two points and the Rebels took a 5-2 early lead, Janesville quickly stormed back and tied it at 5-5.
Soon enough, the Wildcats led 13-8 after a kill from sophomore Pyper McCarville, and a faulty serve from the Rebels gave Janesville the 25-19 second-set win.
The final set of the match was closer than the second, but Janesville controlled it the whole way after jumping out to a 5-2 lead. The Wildcats took the last set 25-21.