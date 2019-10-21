Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In its final outing of the regular season, the Janesville volleyball team went 2-0 in the Iowa Star Conference tournament Saturday in Clarksville.

The Wildcats faced Tripoli first and won in straight sets, 21-16, 21-18.

Then, Janesville swept North Tama 21-11, 21-19.

Senior Julia Meister earned 10 kills over the two matches, as well as 21 digs.

Senior Bailey Hoff added 9 kills, and junior Gabby Gergen had 30 assists.

Now, Janesville has a week of rest while the first round of the Class 2A regionals takes place.

The Wildcats will host the winner of Clarksville (5-16) and Newman Catholic (4-15), who face off in the first round Tuesday, on Oct. 28 at home.

