In its final outing of the regular season, the Janesville volleyball team went 2-0 in the Iowa Star Conference tournament Saturday in Clarksville.
The Wildcats faced Tripoli first and won in straight sets, 21-16, 21-18.
Then, Janesville swept North Tama 21-11, 21-19.
Senior Julia Meister earned 10 kills over the two matches, as well as 21 digs.
Senior Bailey Hoff added 9 kills, and junior Gabby Gergen had 30 assists.
Now, Janesville has a week of rest while the first round of the Class 2A regionals takes place.
The Wildcats will host the winner of Clarksville (5-16) and Newman Catholic (4-15), who face off in the first round Tuesday, on Oct. 28 at home.