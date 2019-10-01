The gym is where she played volleyball as a girl.
It's where she has coached volleyball for nearly 30 seasons, where each of her five state title-winning seasons have begun.
And now, that same gym will be named after her.
In a pregame ceremony before Janesville volleyball hosted Dunkerton on Tuesday night, the school rewarded Shelly Sorensen for a generation of service and 677 career wins by making her the new namesake of the gymnasium.
Sorensen was handed a bouquet of flowers and a microphone and addressed a packed crowd.
"It's really a great honor," Sorensen said. "A lot of great players have played for me on this court, and I've had a lot of great assistant coaches. I tried to make sure to keep it together, and, yes, I can get emotional. There's a lot of really awesome feelings and memories running through. I see former players in the gym that haven't been back in a while. It's really an awesome feeling."
"She has been such an impact on my life," senior Bailey Hoff said. "She's always been someone I know I can talk to, even if it's outside of sports. Our families are close friends — my mom and her have been friends for a really long time. And she's helped a lot with picking myself up when I need help."
After all of that — flowers, speeches, hugs and smiles — there was a volleyball match to be played.
It figured to be an even matchup: both Janesville and Dunkerton came into the night at 14-8, and both teams came in on two-game losing streaks.
But Tuesday night was all Janesville, which defeated the Raiders in straight sets: 25-13, 25-20, 25-20. The Wildcats improved to 15-8, while Dunkerton lost its third straight match.
"They love playing at home," Sorensen said. "It's a home crowd — it's awesome, it always has been. It's close quarters in there, so it is loud and it is warm. But our girls love playing with that atmosphere, and we have great student sections on both sides making noise. We don't get a lot of home matches, so I think they take advantage when they have that."
As soon as the first set began, all of the energy that sprouted during pregame bled into the match. The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, which prompted a timeout by Dunkerton coach Zach Fisher.
It wasn't much later until Fisher had to make a "T" sign with his hands a second time. Dunkerton called another timeout in an attempt to quell a 4-0 Janesville run that stretched its lead to 11-3.
It didn't quite work out. Janesville took the first set 25-13 and a 1-0 match lead. But the first set didn't just display an energy and enthusiasm from Janesville that Dunkerton couldn't match. It showed how important a home-court advantage can be.
Twice in the first set, the volleyball soared up toward Janesville's low ceiling and bumped against the rafters. Both points went to the Wildcats, as the Raiders couldn't adjust to the ball's new trajectory.
It was a common theme throughout the match, as Janesville knew exactly what to do when it had to deal with the issue. The new "Shelly Sorensen Gym" is a comfortable environment for the Wildcats.
"They're used to it," Sorensen said. "It's a little bit of that home court advantage. We practice in there everyday, so we're used to how it is, and we try to be ready for those when they hit the ceiling. A few of those came down pretty quickly on the Dunkerton side."
The second and third sets were nearly identical: Janesville led 20-10 in both, allowed Dunkerton to crawl back into it, and ultimately won 25-20.
In the second, the Wildcats let their lead slip down to just four points as Dunkerton cut it to 23-19. Meanwhile, Dunkerton attained its first lead of the match when it led 8-7 in the third set, and came back to trail 24-20 before Janesville sealed the match.
While the Wildcats can look back and be happy they won in straight sets, it's minor concern that the Raiders were allowed to linger. If a few breaks went its way, Dunkerton could've made it a match.
Hoff believed the team had some complacency after going up big early.
"I think our energy was up, but we kind of took it a little lightly after that first set, I think," Hoff said. "So, we overlooked them a little bit, but after that we had to be like, 'Ok, time to get back on track.'"
After a meaningful night in Janesville, the Wildcats will head to Don Boscoe (7-7) on Thursday.