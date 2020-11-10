WAVERLY – Janesville head coach was named 8-man, District 2 coach of the year, Waverly Newspapers learned over the weekend.
The Wildcats finished 9-2, won the District 2 championship and advanced to the 8-man quarterfinals for just the fourth time in program history.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the other coaches in the district,” Dale Eastman said. “I couldn’t do this without my coaches – Pat Meyer, Patrick Eastman and Matt Porter. The amount of time they put in is second to none. I don’t do this to win the coach of the year, I do it for boys and the team. It is nice, but I would trade it in a heartbeat to be playing this week.”
In one of the most historic seasons in program history, Janesville led all classes with 87 touchdowns. It was third in all classes with 58 rushing touchdowns.
Junior Jared Hoodjer was named District 2 defensive player of the year. Hoodjer led all classes with 134 tackles this season.
Seniors Carson Pariseau, Jake Bromwich and Joey Carlson, and juniors Jared Hoodjer, Leo Dodd, Conner Clubine and Wiley Sherburne received first team all-district honors. Pariseau scored 36 rushing touchdowns, while Carlson had 329 receiving yards. Sherburne led the district with seven touchdown grabs and 538 receiving yards.
Juniors Dawson Dix and Cooper Bloes were second team all-district selections.
Junior Jaden Appleby and sophomore Keegan Eastman were honorable mention selections.
Tripoli senior Conner Piehl was named District 2 offensive player of the year. Piehl quarterbacked Tripoli to a second-place finish in the district and a 7-2 record. Piehl rushed for 1,367 yards and 29 touchdowns, and threw for 853 yards with 14 touchdowns. He led District 2 with 45 total touchdowns.
Piehl, seniors Ethan Schellhorn, Blake Brocka, Maguire Johnson and Dawson Bergmann, and junior Austin Bremner were named first team all-district for Tripoli.
Senior Aric Finder and Jase Hereid were named second team all-district.
Senior Wayne Kaufmann and sophomore Rowan Carlson received honorable mention accolades.
Clarksville senior Cole Negen received District 2 first team honors. Negen rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns for Clarksville, who went 0-4 before canceling the rest of its varsity season.
Junior Isaac Bracker and sophomore Jacob Stauffer received second team honors.
Freshman MaKade Bloker was an honorable mention selection.