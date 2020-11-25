WAVERLY – The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, in conjunction with the Iowa Football Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its 2020 all-state football teams.
Janesville running back Carson Pariseau was received first team honors. Pariseau, a senior, was second in 8-man with 32 rushing touchdowns, while his 1,838 rushing yards were third-most.
Janesville’s Wiley Sherburne, Conner Clubine, Leo Dodd and Jared Hoodjer were named third team all-state. Sherburne, a junior wide receiver/tight end, hauled in 27 catches for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. Clubine, a junior offensive lineman, helped pave the way for the Wildcats’ offense that was third in 8-man in rushing and in total offense. Dodd, a junior who was named an offensive utility player, quarterbacked the Wildcats and threw for 1,501 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Dodd also rushed for 584 yards and 10 scores. Hoodjer, a junior linebacker, led 8-man with 134 total tackles.
Tripoli’s Conner Piehl, Ethan Schellhorn and Austin Bremner were second team selections. Piehl, a senior quarterback, threw for 853 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, and rushed for 1,367yards with 29 touchdowns. Schellhorn, a senior offensive line, helped lead the Panthers to the eighth-best rushing attack in 8-man. Bremner, a junior defensive lineman, led 8-man with 17.5 quarterback sacks.
Wapsie Valley’s Blayde Bellis was a Class A first team selection. A senior receiver, Bellis was second in Class A with 14 touchdown receptions and his 665 receiving yards ranked third.
Wapsie Valley’s Kobe Risse and Trevor Sauerbrei were second team selections. Risse, a senior quarterback, lit up the state this season. Risse led Class A with 27 touchdown passes, and his 1,655 passing yards were third-most. Risse threw just two interceptions in 186 pass attempts. Sauerbrei, a senior running back, rushed for 1,395 yards (sixth-most in Class A), while his 17 rushing touchdowns tied for eighth.
Wapsie Valley senior kicker Dallas Wittenburg received third team all-state honors. Wittenburg’s 41-yard field goal Oct. 16 against Starmont was the longest field goal of the season in Class A.
Sumner-Fredericksburg punter Kody VanEngelenburg was named Class 1A first team all-state. VanEngelenburg, a senior, averaged 37.8 yards per punt this season – the most of any punter with 33 or more punts.
Sumner-Fredericksburg defensive back Peyton Schmitz was named third team all-state. Schmitz, a junior, tied for fifth in Class 1A with five interceptions.
Denver’s Caylor Hoffer and Luke Koepke received third team all-state accolades. Hoffer, a junior wide receiver, posted 474 receiving yards. His eight touchdown grabs tied for seventh-most in Class 1A. Koepke, a junior offensive lineman, helped the Cyclones crack the top 20 in rushing offense this season.