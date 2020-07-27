Janet Mae Liddle, 84, of Clarksville, Iowa and formerly of Plainfield, Iowa, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.
Janet was born on August 16, 1935, the daughter of Theodore and Irma (Springer) Dann. On June 26, 1955, Janet was united in marriage to Merwyn Liddle at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa. The couple spent their lives farming together on the family farm Northeast of Horton.
Janet’s memory is honored by: three sons, Richard (Millie) Liddle of Plainfield, Iowa, Daniel Liddle Sr. of Peoria, Arizona, and Bryan (Debbie) Liddle of Albert Lea, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Dann of Washington State. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Kenneth Liddle; two daughters, Eileen and Janale Liddle in infancy; a grandson, Jason Liddle; five brothers, Frank, Robert, Russell, Thomas, and Richard; three sisters, Joanne, Leah, and Carolyn; and two daughters-in-law, Pam and Joyce Liddle.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to Janet’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.