January flew by us this year with mild temps (and even no snow days). While January can seem to drag on most years, this year seemed much different.
The students are in a groove, are learning so much, and continue to work hard in the band room. The sixth-grade band students are now in full force preparing for the NEIBA Large Group Band Festival, hosted at W-SR Middle School on Feb. 28, while the fifth-grade band is preparing for their recruiting concert on April 14.
As time has progressed, several students continue to show their hard work and are featured as January’s Musicians of the Month.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Morgan Smith (tenor sax), Avery Harris (clarinet), Alivia Thompson (trumpet), Shayne Sharar (trombone), Tyler Grimm (trombone), and Kate Nelson (trumpet). These 6 students have been beyond stellar.
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Allie Liddle (tuba), Bianca Burrows (clarinet), Delilah Kroymann (alto sax), Macy Tiedt (French horn), Aubrey Moeller (tenor sax), Graham Bochmann (baritone), Gabe SmolikHagen (percussion), and Amelia Ackerson (trombone)(not pictured). Great work from these eight students.
Tune in next month for February’s musicians of the month.