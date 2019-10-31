Jay Nardini, chair of the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, was elected to serve a three-year term representing the Central Region on the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors during the 50th Annual ACCT Leadership Congress held October 16-19 in San Francisco, California.
The ACCT Central Region includes Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Ontario, Canada. Nardini has served as chair of the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees (IACCT) and just completed two elected terms on the ACCT Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
Bruce Clark, vice chair of the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, was elected to the ACCT Central Region Nominating Committee for a two-year term. He is currently Hawkeye’s representative on the IACCT Board of Directors, where he is a member-at-large on the executive committee.
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond.