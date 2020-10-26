Jeffrey Duane Foster, 71, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Friday afternoon, October 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Jeff was born on November 28, 1948, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Eva Elvira (Bendle) and Duane Clarence Foster. He attended school in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in 1967. On July 20, 1967, Jeff enlisted into the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on September 17, 1970. Jeff then worked several different jobs until settling in at Nestle, where he worked for nearly 30 years and retired in 2019.
Jeff is survived by two daughters, Jordan Foster and Madison (Hunter) Johansen, both of Waverly; one grandson; one brother, Greg (Rita) Foster; four stepdaughters, Hether Nie, Brandy Chambers, Destiny Chambers, and Courtney Hora; and a niece. He was preceded in death by his toddler son, Duane Jeffrey “D.J.” Foster; his parents; and sister Karen Foster.
According to his wishes, Jeff’s body has been cremated. A family-conducted Celebration of Life Gathering with social distancing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the lower level board room at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Jeff’s family for later designation and online condolences for Jeff’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.