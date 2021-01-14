Jennifer Schneiderman, restorative aide at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ new set of HEART values – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork over the past three months. She was nominated by her co-worker, Robert Daleske, RN, and she was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of the year for a $50 gift card.
The set of values were selected by Bartels staff earlier in the year. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each quarter. Jennifer’s name was drawn out of 86 Bartels HEART cards submitted.
Daleske stated, “I was in a situation where as a nurse I was unsure that I would be able to finish what I needed to complete. Without asking any questions Jen enabled me to finish my job by stepping up and helping me in every way possible. This showed excellent teamwork and empathy for her coworkers.”
“Jennifer is a reliable employee that will do whatever is needed of her to meet the residents’ needs,” commented Brooke Holmes, assistant director of nursing at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. “Jennifer will help as an aide, medication aide, or perform her assigned duties as a restorative aide, or stay past her scheduled shift to help the team be successful.”
Bartels Director of Nursing Amanda Dobbs added, “She is willing to work in all aspects of the nursing department (RA, CNA, CMA), and stays over on her shift to help out.”
Jennifer has worked at Bartels for over 14 years and explained she enjoys getting to know the residents and her co-workers are friendly and fun to work with.
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of March. “Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented marketing and development coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and essential in these challenging times. Jennifer, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card, are very deserving of this recognition. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”