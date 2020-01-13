Last Friday brought the first action of the new year for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls bowling team, and the Go-Hawks continued their winning ways, defeating Forest City 2577-2303 at Super Bowl in Forest City.
Freshman Kayla Jeppesen was the star for Waverly-Shell Rock in her first ever varsity meet, recording a 226 in her first game and a 180 in her second for a team-leading total of 406 in her debut.
Senior Marisa Schneider suffered a broken bowling ball but was still able to put forward a solid performance, posting a 166 and a 223 for a total of 389, second on W-SR.
Senior Ashlyn Carnes also had a valuable performance, posting a total of 371 (170 first game, 201 second). Meanwhile, junior Jasmine Ator recorded a 325 (170, 155), senior Brynne Steckelberg posted a 288 (130, 158), and senior Jentry Eick bowled a 252 (136, 116).
The win over Forest City is the fifth straight for the Go-Hawks, who boast a perfect 5-0 record.
However, the boys team didn’t have the same fortune as the girls, falling 2940-2778 to the Forest City boys.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak for Waverly-Shell Rock, and the team is now 5-2.
Ethan Hennings had the best performance of the W-SR boys, posting a 384 (162, 222).
Noah Jeppesen posted a 358 (146, 212), Noah Dougan bowled a 353 (159, 194), Isaac Britt recorded a 348 (195, 153), Cole Ross posted a 346 (145, 201), and Elijah Kahler bowled a 309 (171, 138).
“The boys had a slow start to the night, struggling to find a shot until the second game,” head boys coach Matthew Schneider said. “Things turned around the second game and in baker, but it was too late to dig out of the hole they dug.”
Waverly-Shell Rock will return to action Friday at Charles City.