Jerry L. Henkle Sr., 74, of Cedar Rapids, and formerly of Waverly, passed away on April 30, 2020 at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.
Jerry Lee Henkle Sr. was born on January 22, 1946, the son of George and Laura (Bye) Henkle in Waverly, Iowa. He attended High School in Readlyn and later got his GED. On July 7, 1971, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Haberling in Waverly. The couple would later divorce. Jerry worked at John Deere in Waterloo from 1973 until 1995.
He enjoyed coloring pictures, collecting clocks, watches and John Deere memorabilia.
Survivors are his son, Jerry (Christina) Henkle Jr., of Cape Coral, Florida; daughter, Shannon Henkle Kruse, of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Collin Kruse, Tiler Kruse, Justis Kruse, Lexy Henkle, Ellye Henkle, Kaylee Kruse and Treyvin Bascom; two sisters, Pearl Oeltjenbruns, of Claremont, Minnesota, and Darlyce Davidson, of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Howard Henkle, Robert Henkle and James Henkle.
Private memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. We respectfully request those attending to wear a mask. Inurnment will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Henkle family for a later designation in Jerry's name and online condolences for Jerry may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
