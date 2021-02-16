Jimmy “Jim” Dean Hein, 79, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Genesis East Medical Center. Jim put safety first, and after contracting COVID last fall, his service will be with immediate family only followed by an Iowa Patrol Honor Guard interment at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials and condolences directed to the family may be sent to Weerts Funeral Home (3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, IA 52807) to be forwarded to Carol. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.
Jim Hein was born October 12, 1941, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Lester and Jean (Chilcoat) Hein. In 1949, his family left the farm and moved to Crete, Nebraska, where he graduated high school in 1959.
Jim was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Eventually he became an Explorer Post Advisor for his own Explorer Troop in Davenport.
He married his wife Carol Sue Vinzant on September 7, 1963, in Bettendorf, Iowa. They have been married over 57 years.
In 1966, he joined the Iowa State Patrol and was assigned to Waverly, Iowa. In 1978, he was promoted to Sergeant in Atlantic. In 1983, he was promoted to Lieutenant in Cherokee where he retired after 31 years of service. During his career he taught courses at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, and started the Chaplain program to assist with trooper support. Jim was extremely proud to be a state trooper. He was also a lifelong member of the NRA, and he loved spending time at the range.
Jim was very talented with his hands and had woodworking and leather workshops making gifts for friends and family. After retiring, he co-owned a golf store in Cherokee and was certified to make custom golf clubs. In his free time, Jim also enjoyed eagle watching on the Mississippi River at Credit Island.
Whenever possible, he loved to travel with Carol and spend time with his extended family. Jim spent many summers at their family cabin in Minnesota teaching the kids to fish and enjoy the outdoors. Highlights were their trip to Hawaii, an Alaskan cruise and their 50th anniversary in Folly Beach, South Carolina with their kids and grandchildren. His most memorable experience was a two-day guest cruise aboard the USS Alabama — a U.S. Navy submarine his son served on as a nuclear engineering officer.
Jim and Carol returned to Davenport in 2011 to be closer to family. They have three children: Kimberly Dawn Hein Hutzell, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jason Dean and Carol Hein, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kristin Dana Hein and Michael Lizak, of Davenport. They are blessed with eight grandchildren: Makayla, Amber and Kaleb (Kimberly); Jacob, Tyler, and Lucas (Jason); and Benjamin and Samuel (Kristin); and two great grandchildren Natalie (Amber) and Blaze (Makayla).
He is also survived by two sisters: Anita (Richard) Hegland, of Bettendorf, and Linda (Greg) Faust, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older sister Carol Ann.