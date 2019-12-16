A bright full moon lit up the sky over Janesville on Wednesday for the second annual Jingle in Janesville.
Dusted by fresh snow and crisp air temperatures, the evening was warmed for two hours by the welcome of Janesville civic groups, Main Street and home-based businesses, as well as crafters who had set up booths at the Riviera Roose Community Center.
Community members were invited to visit, shop, sip warm drinks, munch holiday treats, and sample soups. Generosity, good cheer, and the spirit of community were evident.
Santa and Mrs. Claus parked their sleigh high above Janesville Lumber on the south end of town where staff provided a grill demonstration and hosted Boy Scout Troop No. 103 who sold pine cone fire starters and smoked pretzels to raise money for a troop trailer and camp expenses.
Santa and Mrs. Claus took an hour from their busy schedules to pose for photos, including one at Deb’s A Cut Above where, it was standing room only as shoppers checked out local crafts, Color Street Nails, and Earrings By Christine.
If the holiday frenzy puts your stress level over the top, there were unique offerings designed to take the Grinch right out of you: Alisha Kapparos led a complimentary yoga session at Xcel Fitness to help participants slow down and breathe mindfully. The Janesville Community Betterment Committee members offered free-will donation gift wrapping, and the Janesville Tap offered snacks, libations, and specials for shoppers.
A sense of community was enhanced during Jingle in Janesville. Firefighters at Janesville Fire and Rescue allowed little ones to try on real fire-fighting gear, and librarian Lisa Gansen guided kids craft making at the Janesville library. City Hall staff greeted attendees with coffee and cookies and collected letters to send to Santa.
“I’d like a blue truck,” said Brody Krogmeier shyly as mom Michelle helped him write his letter to Santa.
The spirit of giving and learning to give was also evident by work of 4-H students and their families who hosted a holiday bake sale to raise money for a family they have adopted for the season. With their bright green shirts, the group was easy to spot among shoppers at the Riviera Community Center.
At the American Legion, volunteers set up to grill 200 Chandler’s ribeyes and serve a meal for dine in or take out, a benefit for the 2022 Middle School Trip to Washington, D.C.
“It exceeded our expectations. I’ve noticed that anytime there’s a dinner, people are supportive of it,” said Serena Zwanziger who organized this event and explained the student involvement in wreath making.
Wreaths were provided by Wapsie Pines to each class at Janesville Elementary. Other Jingle in Janesville supporters provided funds to decorate wreaths. Students worked together to choose a theme and decorate their class wreath. After wreaths were displayed at the school concert, they provided a festive backdrop for diners at the Legion and another opportunity to build community. A silent auction of the wreaths yielded $400, which was donated to the Janesville Community Pantry project.
