Joan I. (Juhl) Kratchmer, 85, of Clarksville, Iowa, and formerly from Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa.
Joan was born on September 14, 1935, Butler County, Iowa, near Plainfield, the daughter of John M. and Leah (Wentworth) Juhl. Joan attended country school in rural Plainfield and graduated in 1953 from the Nashua High School. Following her schooling, Joan moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she worked as a telephone operator, later moving to Waverly where she continued as a telephone operator. On March 22, 1955, Joan was united in marriage to Eldon Kratchmer at the United Methodist Church in Nashua and to this union two children were born, Keith and Kelly. The couple farmed near Shell Rock and later purchased a farm in near Waverly, where Joan raised her children. In 1978, Joan began working at the Schultz Family Store until 1987, when she began working in the Jewelry Department at the Cedar Falls Walmart Store. Joan and Eldon were divorced in 1988, and Joan continued to live in Waverly and work in Cedar Falls. In 1996, when she transferred to the Waverly Walmart Store and retired in 2003. She worked part time for Home Instead during her retirement. She enjoyed her time there giving to others.
Joan was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, where she had been active with the Mattin Circle. She was also active in 4-H when her children were little, and she was a longtime member of Farm Bureau. Joan enjoyed working in her garden, going on walks, traveling with Keith and Rachel and family dinners celebrating any holiday. Family was very important to Joan; she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her son, Keith (Rachel) Kratchmer, of Clarksville, Iowa; her daughter, Kelly (Greg) Meyer, of Sumner, Iowa; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one sister, Harriett (Ken) Blockhus, of Elgin, Iowa. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Eugene (Dorothy) Juhl and a sister, Lorraine (Dale) Maupin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and Online condolences for Joan may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
