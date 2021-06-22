JoAnn Lucille DePuew, 78, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Edward Phillip and Lucille Isabelle (Hurd) DePuew on Nov. 24, 1942, rural Clarksville. She received her education from the Clarksville School and graduated high school in 1961. JoAnn lived with her parents nearly her entire life. Through the years she baby sat, took care of the elderly and cleaned houses.
JoAnn was a faithful member of the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville. She enjoyed helping with many church activities wherever she could, and she especially loved helping with the children. Some of her favorite things to do were, doing any type of craft, taking part in all the activities at the nursing home and her favorite one was playing Bingo. She loved her nieces and nephews and big family gatherings, and was a caring, kind and loveable person.
JoAnn passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lucille DePuew; one brother, Joe DePuew; one sister-in-law, Mona DePuew; one brother-in-law, Ronald Miller; a niece, Patricia Miller; and a great-nephew, Nicholas Dettmer.
JoAnn is survived by three brothers, William “Bill” (Teresa) DePuew, of Waverly, Jerry (Rose) DePuew, of Clarksville, and Maynard “Mike” (Barb) DePuew, of Las Vegas, Nevada; one sister, Betty Miller, of Clarksville; one sister-in-law, Lois DePuew, of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Clarksville Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.