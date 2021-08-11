Joell L. Brumley, 67, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her residence.
There will be no formal service, Joell has been cremated and the family will greet friends on Thursday, August 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to either Human Society or Compassionate Care Veterinary Clinic and online condolences for Joell can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Brumley family with arrangements.