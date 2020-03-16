John F. Raap, 74, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday evening, March 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, John’s Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Gatherings are limited to a total of 50 people at one time, so please consider reaching out to the Raap family remotely. Guests will be required to wait outside the funeral home should occupancy rise above 50. John’s body will be cremated after the funeral and a private burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187