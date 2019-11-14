John Gerhard Luebbers November 12, 1930- November 12, 2019

John Gerhard Luebbers, 89, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital in New Hampton.
John was born November 12, 1930, in the family farmhouse in Butler County, Iowa. He attended Parkersburg High School where he played basketball. John was drafted into the United States Marine Corp in 1947, served in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1952. On November 25, 1961, he was united in marriage to Mary Knipp at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. To this union, four children were born. John farmed West of Shell Rock his entire life. His wife Mary passed away in 1995.
John did what he loved and farmed his entire life, combining for the last time on Sunday, when he finished harvesting his final acres of corn. He was also a Pioneer seed corn/soybean dealer for over 20 years and enjoyed selling seed to his neighbors and friends. He was a kind and generous man who worked hard and loved his family. Traveling around the United States and abroad was something John really enjoyed. He belonged to the Avery-Slight American Legion Post #393 in Shell Rock where he had served as commander for several years. He was involved with the Lions Club and also served for many years on Shell Rock’s Low Rent Housing Board. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
John is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Keith) Huber of Waverly, three sons, Jim (Ann) Luebbers of Aplington, Rob Luebbers of Shell Rock and Michael (Dawn) Keller of Waverly, seven grandchildren, Bailey and Ella Luebbers, Keely (Ed) Hinkel, Raine (Tyson) Mollenbeck and Ian Huber, Kate Luebbers, Michellie Luebbers, four great grandchildren Holton and Huxin Hinkel and Avery and Kade Mollenbeck, one brother, Gerhard (Dorothy) Luebbers of Allison, two sisters, Adelheid (Joe) Murphy of Cedar Falls and Margaret (Gay) Kleinschmidt of Clarksville, a sister-in-law, Kay Luebbers of Sumner. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, brother Herman, and a sister Johanna (Bob) Thrasher.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial with military rites will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and for an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
