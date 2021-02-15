John Leroy Kellner, 63, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away February 11, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, after a short battle with cancer.
A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Nashua with Rev. Sarah Namukose and Rev. Okitakoyi Lundula celebrating the service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. Please join the family on Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home's Facebook page live at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Friends may greet the family from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua. Face coverings and social distancing are required for these services. The visitation will be live-streamed on the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences for his family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Leroy was born on June 8, 1957, in Charles City, Iowa, to John and Lorraine (Rogers) Kellner of Ionia, Iowa. Leroy graduated from Nashua High School in 1975. After high school, Leroy was employed by John Deere in Waterloo. Leroy then found his true calling — working with the public.
He worked at Shopko and most recently at Fareway in Charles City for the past 19-plus years. He truly loved working and helping others. His customers and coworkers became his second family. Leroy was loved by everyone. His love and compassion for people was evident to all who knew him.
When not working, Leroy enjoyed going to the local celebrations and fairs, especially the Iowa State Fair. He rarely missed a year. Another favorite hobby was photography. He loved taking pictures of everything. He was also an avid animal lover. He had many cherished dogs and cats throughout the years and loved feeding the birds. He was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church in Nashua. He was also an active member of the Greenwood Cemetery Board.
Leroy is survived by his siblings, Diane Oltmann, of Grimes, Iowa, Charles Kellner, of Ionia, Iowa, and Cindy (Mason Larson) Kellner, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his nephews and nieces, Jimmy (Kate) Oltmann, of Ankeny, Iowa, Jamie Oltmann, of Waterloo, Iowa, Stacia (Nate) Marra, of Stewartville, Minnesota, Krista Kellner, of Nashua, Iowa, and Austin (Dana Slavin) Kellner, of Chicago; and great-nieces and nephew, Brinley and Bishop Oltmann and Athena Marra.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorraine Kellner; brother, Craig Kellner and brother-in-law, Jim Oltmann.