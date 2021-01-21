Andrea Johnson of Waverly received a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Allen College. The College awarded 105 degrees during its commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 18.
Allen College conferred two Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees with majors in public health, 58 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, 10 Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees, 33 Master of Science of Nursing degrees and two Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
For the first time in Allen College history, there were two commencement ceremonies to celebrate our graduates. One was held for undergraduate students and the other for graduate students. The speaker for both commencements was Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College. Dr. Seliger remarked that the graduates of 2020 will be contributing to how this year will be remembered. There have been difficult times with sacrifices made by all, and students have had to adapt to different class formats and experiences they would not have before imagined. The accomplishments of the students during this global pandemic shows immense strength, courage and resilience. The future of healthcare is in good hands.
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Over 600 students were enrolled at the College this spring. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.