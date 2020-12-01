The Friends of the Waverly Public Library would like to invite you to join them for 2021.
The Friends’ members provide funding for a number of library activities, programs and materials. Valuable financial and volunteer support to the library is provided by Friends of the Library that would not otherwise be available.
Joining today or renewing your Friends’ membership provides invaluable support for programs and initiatives like:
• Next Chapter Book Club, program for adults with disabilities
• DIV crafting nights for teens and adults
• Puzzle competitions for all ages
• Reach Out and Read, a program that provides a new book and information about early literacy to children and parents at well-doctor visits
• Christmas book sales
• and many more
The Friends raise funds through memberships and donations and from “Another Look” book sales room, the used book sale room in the library where you can purchase many high quality books for a dollar or less.
The “extras” that are made possible for the library are educational programs, BBC & PBS DVDs, outreach to school, summer programs, and staff/library support.
Our library serves as a community center that is enjoyed by many community members for many reasons. It has a dedicated staff, diverse programs, up-to-date technology, research assistance, meeting facilities for local organizations and businesses, and much more.
Won’t you join and become a “Friend” by visiting www.waverlyja.com/library/friends under “membership” to download the membership form and make your commitment to support our local library? Your membership goes directly toward helping the library succeed in its missions to be “Your window to information, recreation, and community.”