Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. Robert Bartelt – Orthopedic Surgery, Visiting Specialist, will present “Joint Replacement Update – 2020.” The presentation will cover trends in orthopedic joint replacement procedures and offer insight into when to consider a knee or hip replacement.
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.