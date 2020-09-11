Jon Hatch, formally of Tripoli, died peacefully at his home in Birchwood, Wisconsin, on August 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jon was born on October 29, 1944, to Robert and Thursa Hatch. Jon married Sharon Haught in 1965. He later married Teresa “Terri” Dimmitt in January 1976. Terri died in January 2014. Prior to meeting Terri, Jon traveled the country playing drums in country rock bands. After their marriage, Jon worked for many years at Bankers Life and Casualty achieving numerous sales awards. While Jon succeeded in the insurance industry, he was also a very talented electrician, woodworker, and musician.
Many people use the adage, he never met a stranger, but in Jon’s life, that adage describes him perfectly. Jon was always on board to spin a tale of fishing or for any other subject for that matter! While spinning the tale Jon would always offer up his favorite Gibson whiskey. Many believe (and he did too) that made the tale more believable. He was a self-described jack of all trades, but the master of none. His family would say giving his whole heart and friendship to everyone he met was his greatest gift of all.
He is survived by his Children; Lori Wilson (Stewart), of Indiana, Jim (Heather), of Winterset, Annette Snyder, of LeClaire, Tim (Quincey), of Willow Springs, Missouri; grandchildren; siblings: Jerry (Glenda), of Altoona, and Janet (Jerry) Frasier, of Hayward, Wisconsin.
A special thanks must be given to Jean Kleven and to all his friends at the lake who looked after him when his family couldn’t. You’ll always be in our hearts.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm at on September 26th, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Burial will be in Hazleton. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Jon’s memory to King’s Harvest No Kill Shelter, 2504 W. Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52804 or a pet shelter of your choice.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.