Jonathan “Jon” Lyle Birt, 30, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Life Church in Waverly, with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Jon’s fiancé, McKayla Smith for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187