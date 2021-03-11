The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 has selected Emma Jones and Emily Vering to attend girls state.
Ellie Neuendorf was named as alternate in the event that Emma or Emily would be unable to attend. Girls state will be held June 14-19 on the campus of Drake University.
Selections were made from the girls applications to attend girls state. They were selected based on scholarship, leadership, community participation and interest in government.
This year, girls state will be held virtually because of the pandemic. This will be a new experience for girls state. The girls will be learning and participating in the operations of government in a new way. Girls state is a “learning by doing” program, which takes the girls through the entire political process. They cover city government, which is non-partisan in Iowa.
Emma is the daughter of Brent and Sarah Jones; Emily is the daughter of Alan and Heather Vering; and Chris and Tracey are the parents of Ellie.