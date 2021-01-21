Jordan Alborn, CFP®, has joined the Waterloo office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., as Financial Advisor.
He is joining Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Their office is located at 3404 Midway Dr. Waterloo, IA 50701.
He has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. Alborn graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Finance.
As a private wealth advisory practice, Discerning Wealth provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Aaron Sannes at 319-234-7000.
