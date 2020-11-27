Joseph “Joe” F. Hinders, 40, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Marlin Fred and Mary Ann (Ackerman) Hinders on October 18, 1980, in Waverly, Iowa. Joe graduated from Clarksville High School in 2000.
Joe was a lifelong resident of Clarksville. He started working for Featherlite Trailers, Hanawalt Lumber Company and then Terex Cranes doing assembly. When Terex closed, Joe went to Hawkeye Community College, and earned a degree in Maintenance Engineering. He then worked at Rada Cutlery and currently worked for United Equipment Accessories.
Joe was baptized and confirmed at Community Methodist Church in Clarksville. He was very active with the Clarksville Fire Department for 17 years. Through the years he held several positions including his current position as Assistant Fire Chief. Joe enjoyed fishing, especially in Lansing, Iowa. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing and many other outdoor activities. Joe was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed grilling and smoking meats. Time spent with his family, friends and especially his two nephews, were his greatest joys.
Joe died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly. Joe is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ray and June Ackerman, his paternal grandparents, Fred and Marilyn Hinders, and his great uncle, Richard Crosby.
Joe is survived by his parents, Marlin and Mary Hinders, of Clarksville; his sister, Jessi (Tim) Reints, of Clarksville; two nephews, Brandt and Leyton Reints; a great aunt LaVerne Crosby, of St. Louis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside Services were at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Lynwood Cemetery, in Clarksville. Masks and social distancing were mandatory.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
