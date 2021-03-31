A judge in Polk County denied a petition from a lobbying group representing grocery stores in the state that would have affected the enforcement of a beverage container redemption law.
Judge Jeanie Vaudt sided with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in a suit filed by the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. In it, the IGIA argued that the DNR lacked the authority to require retailers to accept bottles and cans for refunds on the nickel deposit under what is commonly called Iowa’s “bottle bill.”
The court filing came after the DNR denied a motion from the IGIA to remove the “convenience standard” for redemption. Under that policy, retailers must sign an agreement with a licensed redemption center within a 10-minute drive of the stores before refusing to accept the containers.
The DNR told the IGIA last fall in its ruling that consumers needed a voice in the proceedings, and any substantive change in the bill needed to be made by legislators.
Members of the Iowa House are currently negotiating some changes to the law, trying to meet a Friday funnel deadline. Among the changes are waiving the retailer requirement and increasing the handling fee to redemption centers.
The IGIA sued the DNR on the grounds that the agency can’t enforce the bottle bill, especially the convenience standard and the service agreements.
Vaudt wrote in her decision that consumers are necessary parties in the hearing held last fall.
“[A] declaratory order by IDNR would have substantially prejudiced consumer interests,” Vaudt said. “Consumers have a direct determination of when and where they may return empty beverage containers to redeem their deposit. An IDNR order resulting in the suspension of the current rules for adoption of approved redemption centers necessarily affects this interest.”
In a statement from Cleaner Iowa, which acted as an intervenor in support of the DNR’s authority, recycling company executives said the legislature gave the DNR the authority to enforce the bottle bill when it passed in 1978 and signed by Gov. Robert Ray.
“As some grocers have decided they will not obey the law, this ruling helps ensure Iowans can maintain a convenient way to redeem empties and help keep our roads, ditches and riverbeds clean,” said Mick Barry, president of Mid American Recycling.
Can Shed owner Troy Willard added that grocery stores already have an opt-out process — by signing agreements with redemption centers.
“I’m grateful Judge Vaudt ruled in favor of the DNR,” Willard said. “The existing bottle bill system needs to remain fair for all, and now it’s time for all stakeholders to discuss how to protect and modernize the bottle bill for the next 40 years.”