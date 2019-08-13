Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is holding auditions for the Junior Players 2019-2020, a seriously fun theatre troupe for creative kids.
The audition date is 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, with troupe meetings held most Tuesdays, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019, through May 5, 2020.
Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is looking for open-minded, creative kids to audition for the Junior Players Theatre Troupe. This troupe of aspiring performers in fifth through ninth grades will develop and hone their performance skills while working on ensemble building through games, exercises and projects. Through the course of the BHCT Junior Player season, the actors will explore different elements of theatrical training while growing a personal awareness of their own artistry and skills.
Auditions: Interested students must come prepared with a memorized, solo performance at least one minute long. The piece may be a monologue, minute memorized speech, poem, song or similar creation. Students must provide their own accompaniment if singing.
Additional Information: Auditions will be held in the WCP/BHCT Walker Building at 224 Commercial St. in Waterloo.
Our season will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, running from 4:30 to 6 p.m. most Tuesday afternoons through the remainder of most of the school year. Tuition for the program is $170 ($150 for season ticket holders).
Neither experience, nor membership is required to audition. WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Our success depends on the full participation of talented people, regardless of their race, creed, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or any other characteristic protected by law.
Please contact Anita at (319) 235-0367 or anita.ross@wcpbhct.org, if you have any questions.