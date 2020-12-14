Jurgen “Julius” Diers, 90, of Sumner, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Julius was born April 29, 1930, at home in Rushville, Nebraska, the son of Wilheim Frederick (Fritz) and Nannie (Peterson) Diers. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Rushville and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oran, IA. He attended school in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, and graduated from Oran High School in 1949. On October 1, 1950, he was united in marriage to Erna Alice Bast at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oran. Shortly thereafter he started his dairy heard in 1951. Along with their eight children, Julius and Erna milked several grade Holsteins and always had a few Guernseys. In the late ’60s he was the leader of his sons’ 4-H Club and even worked to put on several livestock judging events in the county. He was awarded the Distinguished Dairyman Award in 2016.
His interests in dairy led him to work for Tri-State Breeders and go to AI training in Wisconsin. He then went on to put on trainings to teach other dairy farmers how to do AIs themselves, many of those he taught went on to receive this same award.
Julius was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oran where he loved to attend worship and sing. He loved raising and riding horses, especially Rex, Minnie, Sunny and Snap.
Julius is survived by his wife of 70 years Erna Diers, of Sumner, his seven children and their spouses; Jeanette (Dale) Chasek, of Chadron, Nebraska, Fred (Jolene) Diers, of Albia, Iowa, Clara (Merlin) Wendt, of Story City, Iowa, Henry (Peladija) Diers, of Hazleton, Iowa, William (Jane) Diers, of Hay Springs, Nebraska, Henrietta (Darrell) Robinson, of Plainfield, and Denese Lundry, of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, 35 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Gerhard (Ruth) Diers, of Cedar Rapids, one sister, Barbara Welsh, of Phoenix, Arizona, and a son-in-law, Henry Martin, of Tipton, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents Fritz and Nannie, step-mother, Gertrude, two sisters; Hildegard (Arnold) Jesse and Greta Rich, one daughter-in-law Doreen Diers, one grandson, Mark Chasek, and a daughter, Julia Martin.
Private family services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oran with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state regulations, no public visitation or service will be held at this time, a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Birdhouse Hospice Care in Iowa City. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is in charge of arrangements.