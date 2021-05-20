On the second day of testimony in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, the jury heard testimony from Pamela Romero, then a police officer in Iowa City who interviewed the defendant in Spanish on Aug. 19 and 20.
In a roadside interview she conducted with him next to the field where Mollie body was found, and in the presence of other officers, Romero said she read him his Miranda rights in the car. This was on the heels of an 11-hour interview at the Poweshiek Count Sheriff’s Office, and after the suspect had been placed in custody by immigration authorities at 11:30 p.m. on the night of Aug. 19.
Romero said that in the car, Bahena Rivera admitted that he saw Mollie jogging and that at one point he parked his car, and jogged behind her until he caught up with her.
Prior to that, while in the sheriff’s office, Bahena Rivera had told Romero that he had seen Mollie on three occasions on July 18, and at one point she even waved at him while jogging.
“He stated that they started fighting,” Romero testified. “He said Molly tried to slap him and started screaming at him.”
Romero told the jury Bahena Rivera told her he became angry, blacked out and had no memory of what happened next.
His next recollection was of him driving, and looking down, and noticing Mollie’s earbuds on his legs.
“He remembered she was in the trunk,” Romero said, adding he did not remember placing Mollie there.
Earlier Bahena Rivera had described to Romero that Mollie as attractive and “hot,” according to Romero’s testimony.
In the early morning interview next to the cornfield, as the policewoman continued asking about the sequence of events, Bahena Rivera admitted:
“I brought you out here, didn’t I?” Bahena Rivera said, according to Romero. “So that means I did it, right?”
On cross examination, defense attorney Jennifer Frese asked Officer Romero if she could explain to the jury the concept of false confession.
Romero said she couldn’t because the 16-hour training she had received in her line of work was about interview techniques instead.
She said she built rapport with Bahena Rivera and learned about his family in Mexico and Iowa, his immigration status and his work.
Consulting a transcript of the interview conducted in Spanish with the defendant, Jennifer Freese, the defense lawyer, said Romero repeatedly stated that she was not interested in Bahena Rivera’s immigration status.
“At that time, you genuinely believed that, right?” the lawyer asked.
“Yes,” Romero responded.
Romero said that Bahena Rivera told her he had been brought into the country as a 17-year-old, and was using another name and a social security number in order to work.
Frese said her client worked 12 hour-days, 12 out of every 14 days, and sent money to his family in Mexico. On his off days, he spent time with this young daughter.
Frese made the case that working long hours after a physically demanding job at the farm, Bahena Rivera who had been interviewed for 11 hours, with breaks in between, started giving more information in the last couple of hours.
At the start of the trial, the defense opted to defer its opening statement until the prosecution’s case is complete.
On Thursday, they cross examined witnesses to present an alternative theory to the prosecution’s.
Bahena Rivera is charged with murder in the first-degree, a Class A felony, punishable by life without parole.
The University of Iowa student had gone jogging on the evening of July 18, 2018, in her native town of Brooklyn, Iowa. Five weeks later, law enforcement found her body in a nearby cornfield, on the Poweshiek and Iowa county line.
On Thursday, the prosecution continued to build its case mostly on the testimony of law enforcement, as well as a resident whose surveillance footage helped break the case.
In cross examining witnesses, the defense focused its questions in two areas: to underscore the fact that other individuals, some with histories of sexual offenses and violence against women, were not scrutinized by law enforcement; and that Bahena Rivera was calm and cooperative at every point when law enforcement interacted with him.
For instance, the defendant showed his birth certificate and answered all questions when Deputy Steve Kivi first talked with him at Malcolm, soon after Mollie’s disappearance. When 12 agents from various agencies later interviewed farmhands at Yarrabee Farms, where Bahena Rivera had worked for the past four years, he agreed to have law enforcement search his black Chevrolet Malibu and another car he drove, a Nissan Altima. He also agreed to go with the agents to the sheriff’s office where he was interviewed further.
Defense lawyer Chad Frese asked DCI Special Agent Scott Greene why the agents took DNA swabs from the farmhands, who are Latino, and not from the owners or Brooklyn residents, who are not.
Earlier in the day, the jury also saw a brief video clip, the original and then an enhanced version, of what appeared to be a jogger, her ponytail swinging in the wind, running between two houses in the distance.
The fleeting image retrieved from the surveillance setup of Logan Collins, a 27-year-old resident whose security camera footage provided a crucial break in the case.
Within seconds of the jogger, a black Malibu, in three different angles, is visible in the footage, but DCI Agent Derek Riessen testified the license plate number was not distinguishable.
“Some leads are dead-ends, some leads are more fruitful,” Assist Attorney General Scott Brown said.
Special Agent Michael Fischel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also testified for the prosecution.
Judge Joel Yates cut off the cross examination of Romero just after 4:30 p.m., as the day was at its end. The former police officer was expected to return to the stand Friday morning.