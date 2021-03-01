There’s a million things they haven’t done.
But, in juxtaposition to this paraphrased line from the lyrics to the musical “Hamilton,” members of the Waverly-Shell Rock choir shared a unique experience last week when they performed selections from the award-winning show in front of a socially distanced group of parents in the Rada Auditorium.
The low-key performance was a triumph of the will, by all accounts, and in many ways a quiet celebration of the uplifting power of music in uncertain times.
“I wanted them to perform for their families and friends,” Greg Wessel, the school’s vocal director, said.
It was also an affirmation of Wessel’s vulnerability box principle, a layperson’s way of capturing the meaning of a square he duct taped on the floor in his space.
The boundaries created by the tape — two tiles up and two tiles across — just enough to hold Mr. Wessel’s stance — outline the invisible walls of what the vocal teacher calls “the vulnerability box.”
In an exercise for his students, one that has left quite the impression on them, the vocal director steps into the square to make his point.
He then steps “out of the box,” to illustrate the act of bravery to blaze a path, and then talks about the vulnerability that happens when he challenges his own limitations outside of his comfort zone.
That’s one way to view what has happened to the school’s music program since the pandemic started a year ago in March.
It has pushed the boundaries of vulnerability.
One of the outcomes was Friday’s performance.
The chamber choir’s six-song medley from “Hamilton” followed two earlier performances that evening, one in which the treble choir performed a medley of “Mamma Mia,” and the concert choir a medley of songs from the Motown era.
“This was our fun element,” Wessel said, explaining that the performances featured a variety of musical pieces, as well.
In all performances, the students worked their lungs harder to breathe through the masks.
Their brains and lips worked just as hard to project and enunciate each syllable as clearly as possible so as to give the lyrics and the melodies their due joy.
Among the chamber choir members Friday evening were three friends — twin brothers Donovan and Jonathan Wessel, the vocal teacher’s sons, and Cade Carpenter, a fellow student.
Cade and Donovan performed solos, and Jonathan, who did not audition for any of the parts, sang with the choir.
Along with their peers, the teens belong to the first graduating W-SR class that has had their full senior year under the mask of a pandemic.
The class of 2021 is also the first that, along with their parents, teachers and siblings, sees the bright ray of light at the end of the tunnel on the tip of a needle of a vaccine jab.
“It’s weird that we had to wear masks all this time and follow certain rules,” Donovan said. “We had to be spaced out, but we did get to sing, that’s what I’ve learned.”
As life would have it, some lessons are appreciated at the time of delivery, while others take longer to simmer, as they become visible only in the rearview mirror of life.
For the three friends, music throughout high school definitely was a character-forming experience.
The twins, who plan to attend Iowa State — Donovan for architecture and Jonathan for finance — say they will join the school choir there. Cade, who will attend Wartburg College for pre-med, also will carry on with singing at the private institution.
Music, they agree, has connected them with others, and over time, has helped transform them into well-rounded 18-year-olds who find inspiration and relief in the art of singing.
“It added a whole new dimension to my life,” Cade said. “It opened my eyes to the ability to express myself.”
The twins are the sons of Angie and Greg Wessel, and Cade is the son of Gaylen and Jody Carpenter, all of Waverly.
All three have participated in sports in school — the Wessel brothers played football and Cade was on the basketball and football teams — but they all agree music gave them something sports did not: A sense of vulnerability.
Putting Mr. Wessel’s vulnerability box to good use is a lesson as simple as it is enduring.
Vulnerability comes with courage and inner strength, the teens have learned.
“I encourage them to sing louder, do solos, be a leader, try out new things, fail,” Wessel says.
His students and his sons seem to have taken this wisdom to heart, especially in a year where everyone needed to step out of their box during the pandemic.
Masked, they sang.
Masked, they and their peers are poised to wrap up high school.
Masked, they kept on living.
And now, on the threshold of real life, and with the promise of vaccines, they are ready to take along their love for music, and the vulnerability that empowered them, for the rest of their lives.
Or, as the solo part in the song “Alexander Hamilton” has it:
“There’s a million things I haven’t done, but just you wait, just you wait.”