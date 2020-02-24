Justice Susan Christensen has been picked by her colleagues as the chief justice of the state’s highest court.
She is only the second woman to serve as the court’s chief justice and will stand a retention election in 2020.
The former Fourth Judicial District judge will succeed the late Mark Cady, who passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 66.
Justice David Wiggins has been serving as the acting chief judge in the interim.
A Harlan native, Judge Christensen was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018.
As chief justice, Christensen will be the administrative head of the Iowa Judicial Branch, overseeing the budget and the workings of the judicial operations. The judicial branch, which employs 334 judicial officers and more than 1,700 employees, has a FY 2020 budget of $181 million, according to a press release.
The chief justice also sets the schedule for the court’s oral arguments and presides over them, and crafts and delivers the annual state of the judiciary address to the Legislature in January.
In her application for consideration for the Supreme Court opening, Judge Christensen said her practice as a judge in the 11 counties in southwest Iowa, as well as her duties as a jurist and as a wife and mother, have equipped her with a unique perspective to sit on the court.
“I believe my extensive experience in those very trenches would strengthen the Iowa Supreme Court,” she wrote in her application. “Because of the practical insights I have gained through my trial court experience, I would be very comfortable deciding the most complex and consequential of those cases on appeal.”
She was appointed district court judge in 2015, and prior to that served as a associate district court judge since 2007. Prior to that she practiced law in her hometown for 16 years.
She earned her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1991. Prior to that, she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Judson College, in Elgin, Illinois, in 1988.
She chairs the Children’s Justice State Council as well as the Family First and Prevention Services Act (FFPSA). She is a member of The Iowa State Bar Association, the Southwest Iowa Bar Association, and the Shelby County Bar Association.
She is married with five children and five grandchildren.
“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues as chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court,” Chief Justice Christensen said in a statement issued on the occasion of the appointment. “Three months ago, our court faced a sudden crisis with the unexpected death of Chief Justice Cady. I am deeply appreciative of the immediate leadership by acting Chief Justice David Wiggins. He provided the stability to push forward with the court’s work while the judicial branch and entire state grieved for the Cady family. As chief justice, I will maintain my passion for child welfare and juvenile justice and do my best to lead Iowa’s judiciary in a manner which provides all 99 counties with fair and impartial justice.”