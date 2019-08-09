Three juveniles suspected of stealing a vehicle in Waverly were arrested in Cedar Falls on Thursday after they refused to stop for officers at the intersection of University Avenue and Main Street.
According to a release from the Cedar Falls Police Department, an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle at 11:30 p.m. following a suspicious vehicle report. The driver then led police on a pursuit that ended in the 1400 block of Center Street north of Island Park 13 minutes later.
Once pulled over, Cedar Falls police learned the vehicle was reported stolen in Waverly, and all three were taken into custody before being turned over to Waverly police. The driver was charged with eluding, a Class D felony, as well as several traffic violations, including reckless driving and driving without a license.
The names of the juveniles were not released due to an ongoing investigation by other agencies, the press release said. Assisting in the incident were the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.