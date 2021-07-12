Deputies from three counties were in pursuit of a pair of juveniles Thursday and Friday before they were taken into custody in a field south of Denver after they crashed their stolen vehicle nearby.
According to Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett, a 14-year-old male from Linn County had stolen a vehicle and drove it to West Union on Thursday, where he picked up a 16-year-old female. After being noticed by a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy, a chase ensued, which resulted in a crash and the suspects able to escape.
The duo later allegedly stole a van and drove it into Fredericksburg, according to Pickett. He told Waverly Newspapers Monday that they pulled into a business there to get directions back to Cedar Rapids. A clerk got suspicious and called the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The pair then continued on U.S. Highway 18 before Chickasaw County deputies resumed the pursuit onto U.S. Highway 63. Once they crossed the county line, Bremer County deputies picked up the chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph and at times traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
Iowa State Patrol troopers then assisted by deploying stop sticks under the overpass of Iowa Highway 3. After the tires were punctured, the van continued through Denver before it collided with a tree in the 2700 block of Larrabee Avenue just north of the Black Hawk County line, and the two suspects ran off into a wooded area.
Deputies, troopers and Denver police created a perimeter in the area. Bremer County K-9 Unit Mo was also called in to assist.
Within a half an hour, a farmer noticed the duo emerge from the timber near his field, and deputies later captured them. The male was taken to the Black Hawk County juvenile detention center while the female was taken to Lutheran Services of Iowa Bremwood campus in Waverly.
The male is facing charges of speeding and eluding in juvenile court from Bremer County and possible charges in Linn County, while both are facing multiple charges in Fayette County.