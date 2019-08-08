The Run for Joy 5K will be held at Peace United Church of Christ on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.
The fundraiser is for Hannah Hennings’ mission trip. Hannah is traveling to Thailand, Malaysia, India and Costa Rica on the World Race. It is a nine-month trip organized by Adventures in Missions out of Gainesville, Georgia.
The 5K will start and end at Peace UCC traveling along the trail system in southeast Waverly. Runners, walkers, family and friends are invited to attend.
There will also be a freewill offering spaghetti dinner following the run. Pastor Jon and Heidi Hennings are hosting the event at 1800 11th St. SE.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with cost of $20 for adults, $15 for students and $50 for families of four. More details can be found at Run for Joy 5K on Facebook.